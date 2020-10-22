The Groove City Council approved Ileta Bray and Brad Wisdom for new terms on the Grove Tourism and Convention Bureau. The Grove Council also reappointed Richard Cannon to the Planning and Zoning Board.

Ileta Bray is a representative of the Patricia Island Golf Course and is a Certified Golf Instructor. She has worked with the YMCA providing a summer golf program. She coaches the Grove Ridgerunners Boys and Girls Mid and High School Golf Teams. Brad Wisdom Brad is the general manager of the Best Western Timber Ridge Inn in Grove. He more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

The Grove Council also reappointed Richard Cannon to the Planning and Zoning Board. Cannon owned Woodland Hills Resort.

Both Ileta Bray and Art Kopp were reappointed by the council to the Zoning Board of Adjustments.