The July U.S. Supreme Court ruling which determined that treaties agreed to in the 1800s are still valid could cost the state as much as $300 million in lost revenue according to a recent Oklahoma Tax Commission study.

The study by the Tax Commission deals with potential loss of income tax and sales taxes from Native Americans who live within one of the five Civilized tribe reservations. According to the report, the 5 to 4 decision in the case of McGirt v Oklahoma effectively prohibits the state from taxing “certain income earned by tribal citizens while residing in their tribe’s Indian country.” The Creek Nation brought the lawsuit, however, all five Civilized Tribes are actually affected.

The Tax Commission projects a $21.5 million loss of income tax from the Creek tribe members alone. The report says that there is an additional impact of $64.5 million if eligible Creek Nation members request a refund for tax years 2017 through 2019 for which the statutes of limitations are still open. That would mean the impact from the Creek Tribe alone would be $86 million in lost revenue.

Apparently, it will also have an impact or sales taxes. According to the Commission, tribal and non-tribal businesses operating in the Creek Nation Reservation will not be required to collect taxes on sales to Creek Nation members. In addition, there is a question of whether tribal businesses may claim sovereign immunity from all sales taxes. That impact is estimated at $38.1 million.

If the same sales tax exemption is applied to all Five Civilized Tribes, the impact of sales tax revenue loss maybe as much as $132.2 million.

The Tax Commission report was submitted to the Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty which was established to help negotiate issues with the tribes in light of the new Supreme Court ruling. The Executive Order required all agencies to submit a fiscal impact statement to the Commission.

The Tax Commission also noted that an earlier ruling had exempted Native Americans from vehicle excise and registration taxes.

The Tax Commission estimates for the Cherokee Tribe are a $31.3 million loss each year from income tax and a potential liability of $93.9 million in refunds for the 2017 to 2019 tax years. The Chickasaw Tribe is estimated at $7.9 million loss in income taxes and a refund potential of 2017 to 2019 tax years of $23.6 million. Choctaw tribe members are estimated to cost the state $10.4 million per year in state taxes and a refund potential loss of $31.1 million. The Seminole tribe is expected to cost the state $1.59 million each year in income taxes and $4.76 million in potential income tax refunds.

The impact of the McGirt decision is still being evaluated by the state for other areas besides tax collection. The state could enter into State Compacts with the Indian tribes or the federal government could step in to modify some of the impacts. At the moment the Governor’s Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty is negotiating with several of the tribes as both the tribes and the state access the total impact of the decision.