JoAnne Craig, 91, of Grove died on Oct. 4, 2020 at Grove Nursing Center of natural causes.

She was born in Tulsa on April 8, 1929 to C.W. and Virginia Mitchell.

JoAnne attended school in Tulsa where she graduated in 1947. She received her Nursing Degree in 1979 from Franklin Technical School in Joplin, Mo.

Her caring spirit was her lifelong trademark so much that her family and friends said, "she would do anything for anyone."

JoAnne was able to live out her life's purpose as a nurse and a medical missionary helping people in Thailand, Africa, Costa Rica, Japan, Germany, Bulgaria and her beloved country of India.

JoAnne took those caring qualities to Freeman Hospital, St. Francis Hospital later, several area Home Health Care and hospice facilities where she worked.

As her life's journey came to a close, she was able to give one last gift -she was able to donate her healthy body to science.

JoAnne is proceeded in death by her three children, Joe Dean, Sallie Pavka, Douglas Dean, grandson, Steven Aldridge and her parents, C.W. and Virginia Mitchell.

She is survived by daughter Suzi KinKaid and husband Bob, of Grove, daughter-in-law Linda Dean, of Joplin, MO; Gary and Monica Dean, of Palm Coast, Florida and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

JoAnne was a member of Cornerstone Church in Grove.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 24, 2020 at Newsong Church located on Highway 59 south of Grove.