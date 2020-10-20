October 15 was a beautiful, fall evening for Oak Mission’s Warrior Homecoming and the turnout was very large. Queen candidates were in their finest gowns, while being escorted by the Warriors players in their uniforms.

Jordan Kreft was crowned Queen and Shaun Reed crowned King of Homecoming.

Her Flower Girl was Emalyn Lamb and Crown Bearer was Adrian Snell.

She was attended by the Junior Attendant Laney Martinez and her escort Ryan McCollom.

The Sophomore Attendant was Chloe Blossom with her escort Caden Balderas.

Talisha Russell was the Freshman Attendant, escorted by Alex Harlin.

The Homecoming Queen Candidates and their escorts were:

Jaden Smith with Tiajer Russell

Nevaeh O’Field with Aidan Pitts

Tamara Gilmore with Alex Fleege

Yasmine Peters with Grant Vann

Shayla Rill with Ashton Thurman

Samantha Moore with Carlos Balderas

Ashley Cummings with Alex Gilbert

The Homecoming game was against the Midway Chargers and the game was preceded with the National Anthem sung in Cherokee during the first half of the song and concluded in English.