The Grove High School Students of the Month for October are Lindsay Caudill and Justice Bassett. Each month the Grove Rotary Club honors two outstanding senior students.’

The Grove High School Students of the Month for October are Lindsay Caudill and Justice Bassett. Each month the Grove Rotary Club honors two outstanding senior students.’

Lindsay Caudill in the daughter of Melissa and Jimmy Caudill. She is active in sports, agriculture and music.

She is an active band member and plats the saxophone. She has received several honors including being named to the All-District Band. She also is very active in FFA and is currently the president of the Grove Chapter. She is a member of the National Honor Society as well. In addition, she has participated in both wrestling and golf. She took first place in her first wrestling contest, but injuries forced her to take up a second sport, golf. She also has participated in fishing contests.

She has worked for many area businesses including a nursing home as well as a cleaning company. She also has worked with children at preschools.

She volunteers with her church group including working to clean up area parks.

After graduation, Lindsay plans to attend Oklahoma State University and become a pediatric physician.

The other student of the moth is Justice Bassett the son of Linc and Vicki Bassett.

He is the team manager of the Grove baseball team. He is a former football player, but injuries forced him to not continue playing either football or baseball.

He is very active in several volunteer projects including Blessing Boxes, helping at nursing homes, and recently helped organize a fundraiser for a family who lost their house in a fire.

He is an honor student and scored 28 on his ACT test. He plans to attend Oklahoma State University and become an aerospace engineer. He hopes to work for either NASA or Boeing.