Need a mind enriching project for the kids? The Grove Public Library has you covered.

In partnership with Science Museum of Oklahoma, your kids can come by and grab a Paper Marbling S.T.E.M. project box. These free kits are available at the front desk or call for curbside pickup.

Each kit is suitable for preschoolers through junior high. Children’s Librarian Shelly Cook can explain the project. Check the Library Facebook page or the website for a schedule of free projects for preschoolers through adults.

The next project box will be available on Oct. 15 when an Ink Exploration S.T.E.M. project will be available for teens to adults.