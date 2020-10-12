Presidential elections always mean a large voter turnout and this year it may be bigger than ever. There are 23,849 registered voters in Delaware County and Delaware County Election Board Secretary Crystal January points out that there are 21 polling places throughout Delaware County.

Presidential elections always mean a large voter turnout and this year it may be bigger than ever. There are 23,849 registered voters in Delaware County. Those who are registered Republicans comprise largest segment or 56.4 percent, with the number of Democrats at 30.4 percent and Independents at 13.2 percent.

In 2016 about 66 percent of those registered actually voted in the November Presidential election. Trump defeated Clinton by a vote of 11,796 to 3,306.

Delaware County Election Board Secretary Crystal January points out that there are 21 polling places throughout Delaware County. The Election Board needs poll workers for this November’s election, particularly Democratic poll workers. Poll workers must be registered voters in the county and attend a 3-hour training session. Workers are paid $100 for being a clerk and work from 6 a.m. until the polls close when voting ends at 7 p.m. Each polling place has a judge and two clerks, a Democrat and a Republican. Once training is complete, the certification is good for a two-year period.

The Presidential election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Early voting is allowed at the Election Board Office in Jay beginning on Thursday, Oct. 29. On Thursday and Friday Oct. 30, the Election Board office will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday Oct. 31, early voting can be done between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Election Board strongly requests all voters to wear masks to protect everyone’s health.

Absentee ballots can be requested now. January asks that the ballots being returned by mail are sent as early as possible. All absentee ballots are placed in a lock box at the Election Board and opened by the Election Board in an open meeting. The Board consists of January and a Democrat and Republican member. Absentee ballots must contain a copy of a valid ID.

Voters who request a "standard" absentee ballot (Yellow Affidavit) may hand-deliver their own absentee ballot in-person to the county election board during regular business hours. Hand-delivered ballots must be returned no later than the end of business hours on the day before the election, and the voter must show the same identification required for in-person voting.