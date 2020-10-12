Bronwyn Madonna Blood Morgan, age 72 of Afton, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 4th. Born in Sioux City, Iowa in 1947, she graduated from Camelback High School in Phoenix, Arizona in 1965 and attended Glendale Community College. She met a cowboy at the Arizona State fair in 1967 who would become her husband in 1969. Gilbert and Bronwyn Morgan lived an adventurous life having four daughters and moving numerous times. Bronwyn was an amazing homemaker who sewed her daughters clothes, seasonal decorations, pillows and quilts much to her girls delight as she would see things in stores and comment “I can totally make that”. She kept an immaculate home which earned her the nickname “the white glove” by her daughters. After retirement Gil and Bronwyn settled in a little farmhouse in Afton, Oklahoma. Bronwyn was a force of nature who teased mercifully, laughed easily and loved wholly. Bronwyn is preceded in death by her father Harold Blood, her mother Madonna Kavanaugh and brother John. She is survived by her husband Gilbert Morgan, daughters Stacie (Ty), Heather (Dennis), Brandi (Jerry), Heidi; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and cherished friends. A celebration of Bronwyn will be held Saturday, October 17th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lonestar Baptist Church, 53700 E. 180 Road Afton, OK 74331