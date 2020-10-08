JAY — After less than a week, the Delaware County Commissioners were faced with choosing a new interim sheriff to fill the unexpired term of Harlan Moore.

Last week, the commissioners interviewed candidates and selected Mark Wall to serve as sheriff until the end of the year.

However, by the end of the week, Wall resigned and on Tuesday, the commissioners appointed Brandon Houston to the post.

Houston was a lieutenant in the department, serving as head of the Criminal Investigation Department.

In other action, the commissioners approved a request by Election Board Secretary Crystal January to accept a COVID-related grant of just over $29,000 to help pay for office expenses and equipment from the state.

The commission also approved an interlocal agreement between District 1 and Long Beach Acres to assist the development with street improvements.

County Human Resource Director Vicki Cossairt reminded the commissioners that here are 182 active COVID cases in Delaware County including 26 deaths.

She said cases are continuing to rise in the county.

The courthouse filters and vents are scheduled to be cleaned this week in addition to the weekly sanitizing of the courthouse.