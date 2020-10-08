MIAMI — One of Alfred Hitchcock’s earliest film projects — “Blackmail” — will be screened this weekend at the Coleman Theatre.

The backstory on the “Master of Suspense’s” 10th film was that while it was a silent movie, it became the first British “talkie.”

The silent version is what will be shown Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., accompanied by the Coleman’s house organist, Dennis James.

“It was filmed both as silent and a ‘talkie.’ It’s kinda cool in that regard, but its two separate movies,” Coleman managing director Danny Dillon said. “The dialogue was different. They filmed it one way then took the sound out.

“It’s suspense, because that is what Alfred Hitchcock is known for. I think Dennis chose that because its October and leading up to Halloween.”

Those attending should enter the theater from the backside due to the construction on Main Street.

“We’ll be following lots of social distancing protocol,” Dillon said. “We ask people to wear a mask in, then once they are in their seat, they can remove them if they choose.

This will be James’ first trip to Miami since February because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The late spring show was cancelled.

“Blackmail,” filmed in 1929, is based on a 1928 play by the same name by Charles Bennett.

It was special in two traditional Hitchcock ways: it was the first where he used a famous landmark as a backdrop (the British Museum) and the first cameo appearance (one of his longest) in one of his films.

The silent version was released for theaters not equipped for sound, with the sound version released at the same time.

Both versions are held in the British Film Institute collection.

Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and $10 for students.

For more information, visit the Coleman at 103 N. Main St., Miami, call 918-540-2425, or go online at www.colemantheatre.org