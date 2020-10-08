AFTON — Afton Elementary and Middle School are having virtual instruction Thursday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 9 after a faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.

“Contact tracing, there was no other exposure, but through protocol and guidelines, we have a 48-hour shutdown on that building,” superintendent Randy Gardner said. “No one is there the first 24 and in the second 24, the custodial staff does a heavy cleaning.”

The high school will have normal instruction on Friday.

Everyone will be back in school on Monday, Oct. 12.

Gardner said this will have no impact on Friday night’s football game against Fairland.