MIAMI — Bo Reese was officially hired as Miami city manager during the city council meeting Tuesday night.

Reese, who will begin work on Jan. 1, 2021, is retiring from the State of Oklahoma, where he is Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Reese is a Miami High School and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M graduate.

“As my hometown, Miami has always held a very special place in my heart,” Reese said in a release. “I look forward to bringing home many years of experience and innovative ideas that will move our community forward. I am prepared to work hard for the mayor, city council, employees of the city and the community as a whole. I know there are great opportunities that await us.”

He succeeds another native Miamian as city manager. Dean Kruithof retired in June after having served in the position since 2014.

Reese was selected from a field of 45 applicants.

“Out of 45 applicants, Bo Reese was the clear and unanimous choice. The City of Miami has hit a home run with this hire,” Miami Mayor Bless Parker said. “Besides being a native Miamian, Bo has a wealth of experience and knowledge that he gained while running several different departments for the State of Oklahoma. I’m excited to see what he can bring to our community. His passion to see his hometown thrive is both obvious and inspiring. Welcome home Bo Reese.”

Reese’s wife, Lori, also is an MHS graduate.

During his career with the State of Oklahoma, Bo Reese has held the positions of State Chief Information Officer (CIO) from 2014 to February 2020; Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Deputy Administrator, Employees Group Insurance Division (EGID) from 2010-2013; Chief Information Officer (CIO) of EGID from 2004 to 2010, and Director of Technology, EGID from 2000 to 2004.

Tyler Cline will remain as interim city manager until Reese assumes his duties.