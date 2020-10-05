Davy Sharp, 52, died October 1, 2020, at his home in Strong City. He was born June 25, 1968, in Claremore, Oklahoma, to Stanley and Suzanne (Wiley) Sharp. Davy graduated from Jay High School in Jay, Oklahoma, in 1988. He started working at Tyson Foods in Emporia on October 9, 1995, just short of 25 years. Davy enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and all of his “adopted” children. He enjoyed shooting firework shows, coaching his children and their friends in wrestling and t-ball when they were younger and he was a volunteer firefighter.

Davy married Mary Hartman on December 23, 1989, in Eucha, Oklahoma. They shared 30 years of marriage.

He is survived by: his wife, Mary of the home; children, Tiffany Sharp of Emporia, Levi Sharp and wife, Chelsea, of Gulfport, Mississippi, Jacob Sharp and wife, Megan, of Fort Hood, Texas; grandchildren, Lakin Johnson, Emerson Sharp and one grandchild on the way; mother, Suzanne Sharp of Eucha, Oklahoma; siblings, Louise Creekkiller of Jay, Oklahoma, Michael Sharp and wife Gwenda, Sandra Sharp and Robert Summerfield, Tracy Martin and husband Jim, Lavonnie Sharp, all of Eucha, Oklahoma, Gena Barnwell and husband Heath of Jay, Oklahoma; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Davy was preceded in death by: his father, Stanley Sharp; siblings, Dola Ray Sharp, Johnny Sharp, and Howard Sharp; niece, Cherrissa Summerfield, brothers-in-law, Willie Creekkiller and Tommy Armstrong; mother-in-law, Lillian Hartman; and sister-in-law, Beth McClure.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Flint Hills Community Church, with Pastor Dave Thomas officiating. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Burial will be Friday, October 9, 2020, in Hillside Cemetery, Eucha, Oklahoma. Memorial donations may be made to Strong City Fire Department, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.