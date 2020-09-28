Wesley Warren (Ren) Elliott, born February 12, 1970, left his earthly family to join his heavenly family on September 23, 2020. He was a gentle compassionate man who cared deeply for his family, who loved him totally. He was the son of Vivian Elliott and the late James L. Elliott, brother to Luke Elliott and wife Mary and Matthew Elliott and wife Danielle.

He enjoyed playing video games and competing with his nephews Cayden Elliott and Cole Cawlfield. He was like a second father to Cayden. He also liked visiting with his nieces Kaci Cawlfield, Mackenzy Spencer and Morgan Stanfield, and husband Drew. His numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends remember him fondly and gather to share those memories.

Wesley was a graduate of Norman High School, attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, and at the time of his death was employed at the Cherokee Casino, Grove, often sharing work experiences, everyone said he was the sweetest person they knew.

He never expressed a religious preference but believed that God will take care of all of us and now, at this time he is in a better place. He spoke to his brother Luke shortly after dying saying “I’m Alright.”

Graveside services for Wesley were held at 10 a.m. on Monday September 28, 2020 at the Fairland Cemetery in Fairland, Oklahoma. A visitation for friends and family were held from 6 to p.m. on Sunday September 28, 2020 at the Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fairland, Oklahoma.

