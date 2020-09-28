Emma Lucille (Gibson) Bingham, age 101, passed away at her home in Baxter Springs, Kansas, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born on November 10, 2018, to Samuel and Dora (Shields) Gibson in South Greenfield, Missouri. Lucille and her family moved to Quapaw, Oklahoma, in 1923. She was baptized at an early age and attended Sunday school, church, and youth meetings at the Christian Church of Quapaw.

In July of 1936, Lucille married Vernon Bingham, and they were happily married for 56 years before his passing in 1992. Together they raised two children, Larry Bingham, and Sandy (Bingham) Williams. Vernon and Lucille enjoyed working and traveling together, as well as spending time with family and friends.

Lucille led a full life dedicated to serving her family and her church. After moving to Baxter Springs, Kansas, she and Vernon became leaders of the First Christian Church youth group in Baxter Springs and served in this role for 16 years. Through the years, Lucille taught church classes to students ranging in ages 10 to 90, retiring from this role in June 2015 at age 96. She took great joy in preparing her lessons each week, carefully studying her Bible so that she could share God’s Word with her students. She loved telling the Story of God’s love, and she did so for years.

Lucille is survived by her children, Larry (Linda) Bingham and Sandy (Mick) Williams; six grandchildren, Rusty Bingham, Brandon Williams, Jody Bingham, Courtney Buck, Andy Bingham, and Carrie Williams; fourteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and cherished friends.

A private family service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Baxter Springs Cemetery, with Pastor Cody Graves officiating. A Celebration of life for the public will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers family ask for memorial donations to be made to First Christian Church (Church Construction Project). Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.