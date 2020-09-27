MIAMI — Ottawa County has had another two COVID-19-related deaths.

They were included in the Friday, Sept. 25 report issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The deaths were a male and a female in the 65 or older age group.

As of Sunday, Sept. 27, there have been 1,006 deaths statewide.

According to the Oklahoma State School Board Association/Oklahoma Department of Education COVID map, Ottawa County has dropped from Red (50 or more cases per 100,000 population) status to Orange Level 2 (25 to 50 cases per 100,000.

Miami High School will remain on the A/B schedule for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

All other sites will continue in-person instruction.

Protocols that remain in place for the next week include:

*face-coverings are required for all students and staff

*no visitors at school sites

*follow all health orders and protocols

*mask requirement and a 50% capacity limit at extra-curricular facilities.

MHS marks homecoming Friday night when it hosts Cleveland.

A candidate-only parade will be at 3:45 p.m. on the east side of Red Robertson Field with coronation ceremonies at 4:30 p.m.

Also planned for Friday is the introduction of seniors who were unable to participate in Senior Night activities at the Oct. 12 game against Verdigris.

Ottawa County remains in the Orange risk level under OSDH guidelines.

There are 84,333 positive cases in Oklahoma.

According to the OSDH, as of Saturday, there have been 858 positive cases in Ottawa County.