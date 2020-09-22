Marcella “Marcie” Anne (Booth) Haws, 68, of Miami, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday morning, September 20, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, while surrounded by her family.

She was born August 28, 1952 at Eglin Air Force Base, Ft. Walton, Florida, to Jack and Ruth (Mahurin) Booth. Marcie came from a military family and lived in numerous places throughout her childhood. She always considered Welch her home, however. She graduated from Welch High School, where she was valedictorian of the class of 1970, and she went on to earn her associate’s degree in accounting

On April 3, 1971, she married her high school sweetheart, Doyal Haws, and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage and had two children, Suzanne and Travis Haws. Marcie and Doyal enjoyed raising cattle and living on a farm east of Welch. They also owned and operated Welch Food Mart as a family business for 20 years. After retiring in 2009, Marcie was able to dedicate herself to her favorite hobby, her grandchildren.

Marcie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ruth; a niece, Liberty Bonney; and a brother in law, Fereidoun Shokouhi. She is survived by her husband, Doyal; her children, Suzanne of Seattle, Washington, and Travis and wife Laura of Welch; her grandchildren, Téa and Levi of Welch; several siblings, and siblings in law, Jack Booth, Jr. (“Butch”) and wife Jody Bay of Kansas City, Miles Booth of Miami, Oklahoma, Ellen Bonney and husband George of Overland Park, Kansas, and Shirley Shokouhi of Urbana, Ohio; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

An outdoor gathering of friends and family will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Leffin Center for Autism and Joplin Autism Moms. Donations can be made at paypal account http://paypal.me/JoplinAreaAutismMoms or in care of Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home P.O. Box 231 Welch, OK 74369.

Services entrusted to the Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.