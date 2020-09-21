Marilyn S. Fessler, 90, a life time Miami resident passed away in Baxter Springs, Kansas on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Marilyn was born October 22, 1929 in Miami to Sherman and Beulah (Brewer) Staton. Attended Elm Creek School then graduated from Miami High School., Mrs. Fessler was a lifelong First Christian Church member, and she also enjoyed attending Elm Creek Sunday School where she enjoyed sharing her beautiful piano playing. Mrs. Fessler worked for 60 years at Security Bank and Trust in Miami. She was a member of Travel Club. Loving to travel she was able to see 48 states, Europe and Canada. She loved country and gospel music.

Raised both her daughter and granddaughters who were her pride and joy. Marilyn was preceded in passing by parents Sherman and Beulah Staton, Sisters Beryl Pogue, Kathleen Hamilton and Husband Wayne M. Fessler.

Survivors include her Daughter Deana Fessler Wright of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma,

Son in Law Hans Wright of Grove, Oklahoma , her Granddaughters Kaycie Harrison husband Jordan of Miami, Oklahoma, Kasha Watts husband Jesse of Conifer, Colorado, Great- Grandchildren Harper Harrison, and Justus Watts. Many nieces and nephews. Lifelong friends Francis Kassee, Libby Hargrove.

Visitation will be at the First Christian Church Chapel on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 P.M.

Services will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10 AM at First Christian Church in Miami with Ministers Leon Weece and Brian Brubaker officiating. Interment will follow at the Glen-Abbey Memorial Gardens under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mrs. Fessler’s Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.