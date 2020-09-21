Dr. Ronald Dean “Ron” Anderson, 70, of Miami, Oklahoma, formerly of Enid, Oklahoma, passed away on September 19, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Brown Winters Funeral Home, 5 B Street NW, Miami, OK 74354. Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Brown Winters Funeral Home. A graveside military service will follow the funeral at 1 p.m. on Friday at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, 1423 Cemetery Rd., Ft. Gibson, OK 74434.

Ron was born in Picher, Oklahoma, on Sept. 2, 1950, the youngest in a large, loving family. He graduated from Picher High School in 1968 where he served as senior class president. Ron then served as a U.S. Army mechanic stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He later attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City.

Ron married the love of his life Ruth [Orr] Anderson on July 5, 1969; they were happily married for 51 years. He was a devoted husband and father of four children and grandfather to 10 grandchildren.

Dr. Ron worked as a chiropractor for almost 30 years and was known by his many patients as a gentle doctor with a wiseacre sense of humor. His love and faith in Jesus never wavered. Ron loved to hunt and served in many roles for the National Wild Turkey Federation, including chapter board president. He was passionate about his many years of volunteer work, including chapter president, for the Enid AM Ambucs Club that helped build tricycles for children with physical disabilities.

Ron is survived by his wife Ruth Anderson; his children Russell Anderson and wife Tammy, Rebecca Singletary and husband Neal, Richard Anderson and wife Laresa, and Rachel James and husband Eric; his grandchildren Nick Anderson, Sam Anderson, Laura Singletary, Andrew Singletary, Tanner Singletary, Evan Singletary, Harper Anderson, Tyler Hill, Shelby James and Karter James; his siblings LeRoy Anderson and wife Margaret, and Catherine Brock and husband Robert; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lee and Freda Anderson; brothers Raymond Lee, Teddy Lee, Carl Russell, Billy Ray and Gordon Eugene “Bud”; and sisters Betty Jane “Sis” Phelps, Anna Lue “Annie” Glover, Barbara Sue “Bobbi” Collins, Rosa Lea “Rosie” Dyer, and Freda JoAnn “Jody” Anderson.

Flowers and cards may be sent to Brown Winters Funeral Home, 5 B Street NW, Miami, OK 74354.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Dr. Anderson’s Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.