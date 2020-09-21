Funeral service for Adrienne Wayman was 11 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at First Christian Church in Miami. Burial followed at G.A.R Cemetery.

Adrienne Nicole Wayman passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 38. She was born October 14, 1981 to Greg Forkum and Jean Trease Hanson in Miami, Oklahoma. She was raised in Miami and graduated from Miami High School in 2000.

During her high school years, Adrienne first met Eric Wayman. Soon after their first date she fell head over heels in love with him. July 24, 2004 they married in Claremore, Oklahoma. The newlywed couple made their home in Broken Arrow, before moving to Coweta a few months ago.

Adrienne began her career in the healthcare field. She earned her degree as a medical assistant, and went on to learn the art of massage therapy. She worked as a massage therapist at Ochsner Chiropractic for 10 years. When Eric and Adrienne had children, she began her favorite job as a stay at home mother. Adrienne’s favorite pastimes revolved around her kids’ activities and her family. She carried her grandfather, Kenny’s, love for family gatherings and the desire for everyone to enjoy life to the fullest. She lived her life with an abundance of laughter, with the intent of making others smile. As a devoted mother, passionate about her children’s lives, she was prideful of their accomplishments and character.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth Trease, Ron Forkum, and Sharon Mills.

Survivors include her husband, Eric Wayman; children, Cameron and Ava Wayman; parents, Jean Hanson of Broken Arrow and Greg Forkum and wife Lynn of Miami; siblings Taylor Rodgers, Ashlyn Hanson, Courtney Forkum, and Hunter Forkum; grandparents, Twilla Trease, and Linda Forkum, and father and mother-in-law, Randy and Cindy Wayman.

View and sign Adrienne's online memorial at www.mmsfuneralhomes.com.