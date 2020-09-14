MIAMI — One of the major fund raisers for the Ottawa County United Way — its pulled pork feed — will be held Thursday, Sept. 24 at First Christian Church, 2424 North Main.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“With the Pulled Pork Feed being the one and only fundraiser we are doing this year, due to COVID-19, we hope to have great support from businesses and individuals purchasing these delicious meals. The meal will be a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and dessert” said Gina Womack, executive director of the Ottawa County United Way.

Womack said typically around 650 at are fed at this event, but because of COVID-19, the format has been changed: there will be delivery for five orders or more and curbside pickup only.

There will be no dine in.

Cost is $8 per person.

Tickets can be purchased at by calling 918-542-8677 or 918-533-8520.

Delivery of five or more meals is available. To-go orders should be placed by Monday, Sept. 21.

The food will be prepared by Red’s House BBQ. Red’s Food Truck will also be set up that day for anyone that would like to walk up and purchase a meal, while supplies last.

All proceeds benefit the Ottawa County United Way and its twelve local non-profit agencies that provide services to assist with serving our Ottawa County local community members in the areas of health, education and financial stability.

“We are more than happy to set up times to visit with employers and their employers, or even individuals to let them know what United Way does for Ottawa County,” Womack said. “They are welcome to call our office number with any questions, or to set up a time for myself or one of my board members to do a presentation either in person or a virtual option is being offered this year due to COVID-19."

As noted above the OCUW will be assisting 12 different agencies in 2021.