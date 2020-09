Lee "Bud" Johnson of Baxter Springs, Kansas passed from this life on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Quaker Hill Skilled Nursing, he was 95.

Graveside Memorial Service will be held 1:00pm Saturday September 19, 2020 at Baxter Springs Cemetery in Baxter Springs, Kansas.