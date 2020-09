Josefina Navarro Moffat, age 91, passed away on September 3, 2020 in Grove, Oklahoma.

Josie was born on December 12, 1928 in Madrid, Spain. She was the daughter of Antonio Navarro and Josefa Navarro-Ruiz. Josie grew up in Spain and moved to Chicago in 1961. She was united in marriage to John Bauer in 1964. He preceded her in death in 1983. Josie later married David W. Moffat in 1989. He also preceded her in death in May of 2017.

Josie was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Grove. She belonged to many clubs and volunteered often. Josie was an avid gardener. She always took great pride in her gardens and her home.

Josie is survived by her loving family and many friends.

Interment is private.