Samuel McCord, Jr. passed away at his home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was 46 years old.

He was survived by his wife, Janet McCord; father, Samuel McCord, Sr.; sister, Cara Blevins; nephew, Joshua Boyce; great nephew, Holden Boyce; niece, Payton Blevins; step children, Carla and Johnny Boyer; Elmer Pinkston; Katina and Bryan Jones; Katina and Bryan Jones; Katrina and Ron Sharbutt.

Samuel was preceeded in death by his mother, Linda McCord.

No service is planned at this time.