Sail on Jimmy Boy Sail on:

My husband of 33 plus years passed away at 11:15 on August the 24th. He was at home with me until the end and I can honestly say that he was ready to move on to his next adventure and I’m sure he will make it an adventure!

Jim was born February 1, 1937 and was 83 at his passing. His parents were James Robert Thompson and June Angeline Thompson. He was born and raised in Coffeyville, Kansas where he attended school and achieved an Associate Degree from Coffeyville Jr. College. Jim is survived by his wife Janyce Amyx Thompson. Jim never had children but leaves behind an army of friends and loved ones whose lives he touched with love, a playful spirit and many stories that will be regaled for years to come. Jim left Kansas in about 1957, joined two friends in Florida where they proceeded to refurbish a 40 foot schooner. On May 9th 1961 they left Florida and spent six years sailing around the islands between there and the Dominican Republic. Occasionally stopping to work odd jobs and refill the coffers. Jim loved to travel, tell jokes, & laugh. His face would light up when he smiled and started telling the stories of those years. He was known for his Artistry in Wire and founder of Wire Works Custom Jewelry. Jim’s family will have a Celebration Of Life Well Lived Pot Luck Dinner at their residence, Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2 to 7 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.