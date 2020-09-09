William L. 'Bill' McClain, age 77, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 surrounded by his family in Miami, Oklahoma.

Bill was born December 18, 1942 in Joplin, Missouri, to the late Roy McClain and Bernice Searle McClain.

He was raised in Joplin, Missouri, where he graduated high school in 1960. Bill then moved to Miami, where he worked for Gas Service Company. Bill then served as General Manager for the City of Miami for over twenty years before retiring in 1999.

Bill loved all sports, but his favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals. As a youngster, Bill was a member of the Joplin Babe Ruth League Team that participated in the Vancouver B.C. World Series in 1958. Later in life, Bill developed a passion for golf. He played until he could play no more, and then continued to watch every chance he could. Bill was a dedicated family man and cherished the time spent with family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He married Patricia 'Pat' Miller on March 23, 1960 in Joplin. She survives at her son’s home in Miami, Oklahoma.

Additional survivors include two sons, Mark McClain, and Todd McClain and wife, Kristi; sister, Sheri Ross and husband, Jimmy; sister-in-law, Joyce Attuso and husband, Ron; grandchildren, Ashley Burke and husband, Walter, Jeff McClain, Matt McClain, Ali McClain, Tim Osborn and wife, Whitney; and great-grandchildren, Caden, Alivia, William 'Cooper', Charleigh, Javyn, Judah and one on the way!

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Mike McClain; and his baby sister, Linda.

Services are planned for Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Parker Mortuary Chapel. Leon Weece, Kelly Ross and Tim Osborn will officiate. Interment will follow at Osborne Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kelly Ross, Ashley Burke, Jeff McClain, Matt McClain, Tim Osborn and Ali McClain. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Ross, Ron Attuso and Rick Belcher.

The family requests that masks be worn if attending the services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary.