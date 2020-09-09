TIP OF THE WEEK

It is well known that eating healthy foods offer numerous preventive benefits such as reducing the risk of cancer, strokes and heart attacks, but eating healthy can also help you recover from an illness or surgery.

According to Healthline.com, many foods, including fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and protein sources, have been shown to reduce inflammation, improve immune function, promote healing and provide the fuel for recovery.

Here are the foods that can help your body recover, according to Healthline.com:

1. Leafy green vegetables: Leafy green vegetables like kale, spinach, arugula, mustard greens, and Swiss chard are packed with nutrients that decrease inflammation, enhance immune function, and improve wound healing.

2. Eggs: Eggs are an excellent source of highly absorbable protein (since your body needs significantly more protein following surgery), providing 6 grams per large egg (50 grams), but also nutrients that support immune health and wound healing.

3. Salmon: Salmon is packed with protein, B vitamins, selenium, iron, zinc, and omega-3 fats. Studies show omega-3 fats may promote wound healing, enhance immune response and reduce inflammation when taken in supplement form.

4. Berries: Berries provide ample vitamin C, which promotes wound healing by stimulating the production of collagen - the most abundant protein in your body. They also pack antioxidants like anthocyanins, which are plant pigments that give berries their vibrant color, in addition to providing anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and immune-supporting effects.

5. Nuts and seeds: Almonds, pecans, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and hemp seeds provide plant-based protein, healthy fats and vitamins and minerals that support healing.

6. Poultry: Specific amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein, play important roles in wound healing and immune function. Poultry, including chicken and turkey, pack glutamine and arginine, two amino acids that may aid recovery and healing.

7. Organ meats: Organ meats boast many immune-supportive nutrients, including vitamin A, iron, zinc, B vitamins, and copper, which is needed for the production of connective tissue and collagen.

8. Cruciferous vegetables: Cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and kale may support recovery thanks to their wide variety of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

9. Shellfish: Oysters, mussels, and clams are loaded with nutrients - especially zinc - that may promote recovery.

10. Sweet potatoes: Eating healthy high carb foods, such as sweet potatoes, not only provide the energy your cells require for healing but also enzymes like hexokinase and citrate synthase, which aid wound repair.

- More Content Now

EASY RECIPE

Baked Brie with Bacon and Apples

Serves: 8

Ingredients

3 strips bacon, diced

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 apple, such as Granny Smith, diced

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (8-ounce) wheel Brie cheese

Toasted and sliced baguette, crackers and/or apple slices, for serving

Steps

Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until brown and crisp, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Pour the rendered bacon fat into a bowl and save for another use.

Melt the butter in the now-empty skillet over medium heat. When the butter is foamy, add the apples and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir in the brown sugar, cinnamon and salt, and continue to cook until the apples are tender, about 2 more minutes. Remove from the heat.

Slice the rind off the top of the Brie and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until the cheese is very soft, 8 to 10 minutes.

Slide the baked Brie onto a serving dish and top with the apple mixture, followed by the bacon. Surround with baguette slices, crackers and/or apples, and serve immediately.

- SouthernKitchen.com

DRINK

CBD drinks

Although CBD-infused drinks have become more popular, a recent study found that these drinks contain less CBD than advertised. According to Leafreport, 54% of the 20 well-known brands tested contained less CBD than advertised, and two products contained no CBD at all.

- More Content Now

FUN FACT

Pistachios

Large groups of pistachios can spontaneously combust. The oily fibrous materials used to transport pistachio nuts can cause them to break out in flames.

- More Content Now