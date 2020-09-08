Alicia Leann Williams, 50, a resident of Fairland, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Alicia was born on November 20, 1969 in Joplin, Missouri to Donnie Wayne and Patricia Louise “Patty” (Dodson) Baker. She graduated from Wyandotte High School with the Class of 1988. She then went on to attain her Associate’s Degree from NEO A&M College. Her degree is a surgical tech, but she was able to work in an area of health care she just loved. The joy of her life was working in the OB Department at Mercy Hospital Joplin helping deliver babies. In June of 2001 Alicia married Terry Duane Williams in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Alicia enjoyed soft ball, but she was a fantastic caregiver and would work the night shift to be with her kids. Her children were her life.

Those who will share her memories are her husband Terry Williams of the home, her son True Williams of Fairland, her daughters Sarah Berkeley Williams of the home and Jessica Katherine “Kate” Williams of Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. Other survivors include her parents Don and Patty Baker and her sister Teena Greenfeather and her husband Jeff.

There will be a visitation Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

There will be private family burial at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mrs. Williams Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.