Letter to Heaven: From a 9-year-old Bartlesville girl

Nine-year-old Laynee Reese wrote a letter to God and addressed it to “Heaven, God and Granny Annie.”

By all accounts, the message got through to her loved ones.

“She asked me if I thought the letter got to heaven,” said Kathy Reese, Laynee’s “Granny” and the daughter of Granny Annie. “I said I am sure that they know that you wrote that letter.”

Like something out of the 1947 movie, “Miracle on 34th Street,” the fourth-grader was certain that if anyone could deliver her important message to heaven, the U.S. Post Office could.

Unlike many children her age, the budding young writer has been keeping alive the dying art of writing letters, stamping them and dropping them in the mailbox for a while.

“She’s done that forever,” said her “Gramps”, also known as Greg Reese of Bartlesville. Kathy Reese taught her how some time ago.

In fact, Laynee wrote President Donald Trump, who sent her back a photo. And she wrote actor Jack Black, but he never responded.

Stitt’s office pays lobbyist for advice on federal COVID funds

By: Paul Monies

Oklahoma Watch

One of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s first acts as governor was a moratorium on executive agencies using contract lobbyists, a nod to the 2018 gubernatorial campaign he ran as a political outsider.

Eighteen months later, amid a global pandemic, Stitt’s office signed a lobbying contract with Washington, D.C.-based Capitol Ventures Government Relations LLC. The governor’s office paid the firm $7,000 in May and June from money that came from the state’s share of federal CARES Act spending, according to state financial records.

Stitt’s executive order in January 2019 directed state agencies to review their contracts with lobbyists and put a moratorium on new contracts unless they were approved by a cabinet secretary.

At the time, Stitt said agencies and their contract lobbyists were contributing to higher state spending. Some lobbyists criticized the plan, saying agencies would be forced instead to hire full-time employees and pay state benefits to “agency liaisons,” who functioned like lobbyists but weren’t subject to the same restrictions.

“It’s frightening to think that one of our state agencies would hire a third-party lobbyist who then turns around and lobbies these gentlemen behind me on make-sense legislation and things that move our state forward,” Stitt said at a January 2019 press conference attended by several lawmakers. “Oklahomans do not want our state agencies spending money to protect their own interests.”

In July 2019, Stitt signed an executive order extending the restriction on agencies hiring contract lobbyists.

Baylee Lakey, Stitt’s communications director, said Capitol Ventures was retained after the CARES Act was signed and Oklahoma was preparing to receive $1.2 billion from the federal government. The firm’s contract ended Aug. 30.

Oklahoma death toll from COVID-19 hits 835

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 909 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

A total of 61,027 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Oklahoma. There are 8,745 active cases in the state at this time.

The Health Department also announced 14 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 835.

In Washington County, a total of 816 cases and 40 deaths have been recorded overall.

The deaths reported in the state Thursday included:

• One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Johnston County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

• Two in Le Flore County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Lincoln County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Love County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Pittsburg County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Tulsa County, one male in 65 or older age group.

