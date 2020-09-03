MIAMI — The City of Miami has announced the four finalists for the vacant city manager position.

Interviews of the finalists are scheduled for Sept. 17-19, according to City of Miami human resources director Kim

“The city selected SGR to assist in conducting the extensive search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative, and authentic leaders for local governments,” Horn said in a release. “SGR’s proprietary recruitment and vetting process produced a strong field of candidates.”The city received 45 applications from candidates in 19 states and two countries, Horn said.

Officials have been seeking a successor to Dean Kruithof. He came to Miami in 2014 and retired earlier this year.

The finalists are:

Bo Reese has 25 years of experience with the State of Oklahoma and currently serves as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Oklahoma Department of Transportation. During his career with the state, Bo has held the positions of State Chief Information Officer (CIO) from 2014 to February 2020; Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Deputy Administrator, Employees Group Insurance Division (EGID) from 2010-2013; Chief Information Officer (CIO) of EGID from 2004 to 2010; and Director of Technology, EGID from 2000 to 2004.

Reese holds a bachelor’s degree in university studies, multidisciplinary with emphasis on computer science from Oklahoma State University, and an associate’s degree in computer science from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

Jill Cornett most recently served as the Executive Director of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council in Joplin since 2014 and has nine years of local government experience. Jill previously served as the City Administrator of Lake Lotawana, Missouri, from 2013-2014; City Administrator of Savannah, Missouri, from 2011-2013; and Assistant Community Manager for Michaels Military Housing in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, from 2008-2010.

Cornett holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and a bachelor’s degree in English/Journalism from Missouri Southern State University.

Mark Skiles has 20 years of local government experience and most recently served as the City Manager of Clinton, where he served since August 2014. Mark previously served as City Manager of Blackwell, from 2008-2014; City Manager of Concordia, Kansas, from 2007-2008; City Administrator of Eureka, Kansas, from 2006-2007; City Administrator of Kiowa, Kansas, from 2003-2006; and Director of Grant County Economic Development in Ulysses, Kansas, from 2001-2003. He also served as Project Manager for CoServ in Corinth, Texas, from 2000-2001.

Skiles holds a master’s degree in administrative studies from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Oklahoma State University.

Scott Albert began his local government career as a Consultant/City Manager for the City of Palmer, Texas, from 1998-2002. He has more than 25 years of local government experience and most recently served as City Manager of Angleton, Texas, from 2017-2020. He previously served as Executive Director of Riverbend Water Resources District from 2013-2015; several positions with the United States Agency for International Development and Research Triangle Institute from 2008-2013; City Manager of Celina, Texas, from 2002-2006; Town Manager of Fairview, Texas, from 1996-2001; and City Administrator of Springtown, Texas, from 1995-1996. Prior to completing his master’s degree in 1993-1994, he served as a Management Assistant for the City of Plano, Texas from 1989-1992.

Albert is a graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas and holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance.