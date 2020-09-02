Updated

QUAPAW — A student at Quapaw High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

High school and middle school students were dismissed at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and both groups will receive virtual instruction until Sept. 16.

All activities during that time period have been cancelled, according to superintendent David Carriger.

Carriger said that this would not affect elementary school students since they are in a separate building north of the main complex.

“I think it’s just the start of many schools having to deal with it,” Carriger said.

“The big issue was mainly at the high school,” Carriger said. “We had high school and middle school students that were affected. We had to quarantine quite a few kids as well as staff members that were in direct contact. With that many teachers being out, we just don’t have the subs.”

Carriger said “around” six staff members were affected.

Carriger said because of the number of staff and students that were affected, after visiting with the Ottawa County Health Department, it would be best to just go virtual until Wednesday, Sept. 16.

While the high school and middle school share a cafeteria in the high school building, students have been eating lunch in classrooms to prevent large groups from congregating.

Quapaw Public Schools maintenance staff are deep cleaning both buildings, Carriger said.

Between the positives at Quapaw and one at Kansas High School, football schedules have been thrown into a tizzy.

Quapaw’s game at Dewey Friday has been cancelled.

The Wildcats have an open date on Sept. 11, then are scheduled to return to action the following Friday at home with Wyandotte.

Kansas was part of a scrimmage at Fairland on Sept. 28.

Both Fairland and Wyandotte are open this week, but Wyandotte at Chouteau and Fairland at Liberty on Sept. 11 will be postponed.

As of Wednesday night, Cameron Jourdan, who covers high school sports for The Oklahoman — a sister publication of the News-Record — said as many as 18 games had been postponed because of COVID.

Among the other games affected are McAlester at Sallisaw, Norman North at Norman, Putnam City at Enid, Mustang at Yukon, Tecumseh at Perkins and Okmulgee at Tulsa Webster.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association tweaked its policy during the summer taking COVID-19 into mind: if a district game is cancelled because of coronavirus, it would not be treated like a forfeit, which would affect a school’s playoff chances.