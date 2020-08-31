Joyce M. Alexander, 74, of Edna, passed away at 4:37 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Parsons.

Joyce Marie Davidson was born on August 3, 1946, to Leroy James and Deloris (Brown) Davidson in Columbus, Kansas. As a young girl, she grew up and attended school in Pittsburg. She was a country girl at heart and participated in 4-H and was a very good barrel racer. Following graduating from Southeast High School in Cherokee in 1964, Joyce earned her Cosmetology certificate from Pittsburg State University.

On August 22, 1965, Joyce and Kenneth L. Alexander were united in marriage in

Cherokee, Kansas. The couple lived in Kansas City, Kansas and Topeka for a few years before settling in Pittsburg. She had a very successful career as a cosmetologist at Rowden’s Beauty Shop in Pittsburg for many years. In 1999, the couple retired and moved to Grove, Oklahoma, where they had a retail store called Ivy Junction. They moved to Edna in 2015, where they have lived since.

A devoted Christian, Joyce had been a member of the Nazarene church for many years. While in Grove, she was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church and while living in Edna, was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Coffeyville. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing, planting flowers and making jewelry. She also loved her dogs and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include:

Her husband – Kenneth L. Alexander, of the home

One son – Kris Alexander and his wife, Karrie, of Independence, Kansas

One daughter – Jill Thomas and her husband, Jay, of Edna, Kansas

Five grandchildren – Katie Alexander, Asher Alexander, Claire Alexander, Bryce Thomas and Megan Thomas

One great-grandson – Easton Thomas

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral service will be at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. The family will receive friends after the service. The funeral can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. For all events, social distancing guidelines will be followed, including the requirement of face masks.

Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, Kansas 67357.

Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.