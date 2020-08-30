Monday: Beef and cabbage casserole, pineapple, biscuit, cake.

Tuesday: Chicken and noodles, beets, cabbage, cake.

Wednesday: Taco salad with meat and cheese, beans, chips and salsa, cookie.

Thursday: Deli sandwich, veggie salad, pears, bread, cookie.

Friday: Brunch, eggs, sausage, cheese, potato, orange juice, biscuits with gravy, fruit

For reservations, contact Community Action Resource and Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.