Ambrosia came to ARF through an individual who found her as a stray along with two siblings estimated to be born April 20. They are all very loving and active with lots of spunk. The adoption fee is $60 which includes all tests, vaccinations and her spay.

ARF is currently open by appointment only with an approved application. Go to http://www.arfok.org 918-766-0991. ARF is located on Hwy 60 East across from the Industrial Park.