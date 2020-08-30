When someone suffers from hearing loss, it can be difficult and frustrating for them to communicate effectively with others. It’s not uncommon for seniors who experience hearing impairments to feel isolated or withdrawn from social situations. It can take an emotional toll on them and make their mental health decline.

It’s important to understand how to effectively communicate with any senior who may be experiencing trouble hearing. Devices like hearing aids can be an excellent assistive device, but individuals respond differently to them, and some don’t wear them appropriately. Thankfully that is where you can help significantly improve their hearing and listening performance.

First, eliminate background noise. It may sound simple; however, turn off any distracting music, television sound, and try to limit other people’s conversations. This will be extremely helpful. These things can be difficult or impossible in public settings like loud restaurants and at social gatherings. Choosing quieter locations, requesting seating in less crowded areas, or dining outdoors can help minimize ambient noise and distractions and facilitate communication.

Next, be sure you gain their attention before speaking. Polite ways to do so include stepping into their line of sight, calmly waving a hand in their direction, or lightly tapping on their shoulder. Try not to startle the person, though, and always have a friendly face.

Make sure only one person talks at a time in group settings. Conversations with multiple people can be difficult for someone with hearing loss to follow. Side conversations can make it confusing and overwhelming for a senior with hearing loss to participate or follow along.

Be loud and clear. Face the person, enunciate while speaking, but don’t exaggerate your speech. These techniques also apply to the volume and tone of your voice. Some seniors will benefit from someone using a slightly raised voice, but please don’t shout. Always be mindful of speaking at a reasonable speed.

While it can be easy to get frustrated when you must repeat yourself, it is sometimes a crucial part of clear communication. When talking with someone who has hearing loss, it’s important to remember they may not fully comprehend what you’ve said the first time. You might need to repeat yourself. If they still seem confused, don’t hesitate to ask if they’ve understood. If you repeat yourself, try using the same words and phrasing. Exact repetition may help them piece together the entire thought, whereas continually changing what you say can be confusing. If repeating yourself didn’t work or both are confused or frustrated, try to rephrase what you’re trying to say. Think of a way to condense, shorten, or simplify your question or statement.

Lastly, be kind and understanding. If you get frustrated, take a deep breath and consider how difficult it must be for all involved. Exercise patience when conversing with someone who may be hard of hearing. As much as you’d like for them to understand what you’re saying, remember that they would like to be able to listen and understand.

Misunderstandings and awkward moments are going to happen. They are just part of the learning process. Try to keep things light, be kind, and, most importantly, don’t give up.

Rachel Holdredge is Community Outreach Coordinator for Elder Care.