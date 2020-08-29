By Mike Tupa

If you don’t think coaches live for these kinds of days, you should have heard John Masters’ voice on the phone Thursday night.

Normally a strictly articulate man — and not that he was babbling or anything — but one could tell Masters spoke from his emotional core and not just from the gray matter.

As Charles Dickens put it, “won-der-ful happiness!”

Copan High’s softball victory hopes were dead.

Certainly, they must have been dead. After all, one doesn’t rally from a 10-2 deficit in the fifth inning.

It just doesn’t happen.

Right?

Well, no one had told the Lady Hornets that.

Let’s skip all the “whereto’s” and “wherefore’s” and “who let the dogs out” for a moment.

It happened.

Copan walked away with a 12-10 victory against Bluejacket — and first-year head coach John Masters floated away on heart with wings.

So, how did it happen?

Well, sometimes, you’ve just got to have a little Faith.

In the bottom of sixth, Faith Weatherspoon stepped up to the plate with bases juiced and her bat fully loaded.

Moments later, she the aforementioned bat made contact with the ball.

Bye-bye, birdie.

The orb shot through the air and over the fence for a grand slam — and the wrap-up of an eight-run Copan rally in the inning.

Armed with a 12-10 lead, Copan pitcher Alexis Evans and her catcher Kylee Cobb combined to entice three-straight Bluejacket batters to be retired on pop flies.

The fact it was Senior Night added sweet an extra layer of sweetness to the swashbuckling comeback.

Masters made ample use of the word “great” — and who could blame him.

Bluejacket blasted out to leads of 5-0 (first inning) and 7-0 (third inning), in what appeared to a script for discomfiture.

And, the worst was still waiting.

After Copan struck for two runs in the bottom of the fourth, Bluejacket charged back with three tallies in the top of the fifth to stretch its lead to eight runs, 10-2.

Copan clawed back to within six runs, 10-4, in the bottom of the fifth.

The pain and chagrin of the first five frames were swallowed up in sixth-inning ecstasy.

The inning began with Evans setting Bluejacket down in order in the top of the frame, keeping the margin at six runs.

Copan’s offense then busted through the dam of frustration with an inning that would even brought a small smile to the dour visage of the Ghost of the Future.

Copan pushed four runs across the plate to get within two, 10-8, and then filled the bags for Weatherspoon.

All Copan needed to complete the miracle was a little hope and charity to go with its Faith.

It all came together in one snap of the wrists and one horizon buster to score four more runs to power Copan to its first lead, 12-10.

Jones and Cobb took care of the final details in the top of the seventh to complete the prodigious stunner.

“A coach couldn’t ask for a better game,” Masters said.

He credited all thee of his seniors — Evans, Tatum Williams and Destiny Allen — for their key roles in the win.

Evans “pitched a great game,” Masters added.

Masters — who saw his young team improve to 5-7 — hinted he had had a premonition earlier in the game that his players possessed the potential to do something special.

Even when hot, blistering afternoon had been muted by the gray clouds of adversity, “I sat back, looked at the girls and knew they were not giving up,” Masters said. “I knew it wasn’t over.”

And, by golly, it wasn’t.

