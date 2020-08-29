I recall that during the summer between my junior and senior years, I told my friends I really wanted to enjoy those weeks of vacation because my life would never be the same again.

I was the lone incoming senior in the group so they didn’t quite understand.

But, it’s true.

When you’re young, you’re passing ground that you’ll never set foot on again.

That’s why it’s so important to treasure those moments by trying to live good and clean and decent so that you’re recollections will be a pleasure in future years instead of something to forget.

It also behooves us adults to help the kids enjoy their fleeting halcyon days before the demands and rigors of college, working and paying their own bills, and ultimately behind attached to the work force become reality.

I suppose most of us wish we could return to some point in our childhood past and relive it, perhaps even change it in some way.

But, there’s one childhood to a customer in a lifetime on this earth.

All of us made mistakes when we were younger. The fortunate ones turned around.

Enjoy the moments, be nice to others, love family and friends, make high goals, study well, develop faith and when you take the rocket ship to adulthood, you’ll be able to look back with a smile.

Blast from the past

Following are excerpts of E-E articles from 2006.

With a haze of humidity rimming the horizon, the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise Braves stepped through a portal to a baseball era gone by.

It was a time when wood ruled, pinstripes still were in fashion and a web site was a spider’s address.

Well, the Braves didn’t wear pinstripes Thursday night.

But, they did get to appreciate the feel of lumber in their hands at the Turn Back the Clock Wood Bat Tournament put on by the Skiatook American Legion Baseball group.

The Braves adjusted quickly to the pine clubs, banging out five hits and a sacrifice fly to topple Miami in the opening round of the tourney, 5-1.

Coupled with the Braves’ effective offensive game was the stellar mound performance of Denny Clement.

The hard-throwing right-hander snapped off a three-hitter with two walks and 12 strikeouts. Clement whiffed at least one batter in every inning.

Everything considered, E-E Braves manager Brad Vincent couldn’t have been happier with the way his team played in its third straight victory and 12th win in its last 13 outings.

“I’m real proud of what I saw tonight,” said Vincent. “We went out and jumped on them early and kept on playing hard. Denny did an outstanding job and when the plays needed to be made, we had guys step up and make them.”

Vincent also praised his team from recovering emotionally after last Sunday’s loss to Pawhuska in the Bank of Oklahoma Tournament championship game and winning three-in-a-row.

“We bounced back and picked it up again,” he said.

The Braves got a real pick-me-up Thursday off the bats of Jeff Neptune, Ryan Greer and Yogi Lynch, to name three.

Neptune went 2-for-2 and scored the team’s first run to jump-start the offense.

————

Former Bartlesville High Bruin runner Brett Turowski conquered the rest of the field during the Day-Ohn-Day 5K road race Saturday in Tulsa.

Turowski, who ran for the University of Tulsa this past school year, turned in the first-place time of 15:47.

The 19-year-old won the competition by more than a half-minute.

Billy Grona, 23, of Sand Springs, finished second in 16:23, followed closely by Peter Orban, 49, of Claremore. Orban was clocked at 16:31.

Turowski also won his age group championship for males.

, 16-19. The second-fastest pacer in the division was 17-year-old Kelly Jury of Owasso in 16:47.

Larry Bennett, 56, of Talala finished third in the male age group of 55-59 in 24:46.

Bixby run

Bartlesville’s Cindy Craft fashioned a first-place performance during the Green Corn 5K run Saturday in Bixby.

Craft, 33, won her age division going away with a time of 30:15.

Jennifer Smith, 33, of Glenpool was next-fastest in the female 30-34 division in 33:21.

Twenty-one year-old Andrea Bonner of Tulsa won overall in 19:57.

Donna Oxley, 40, of Bixby was within sight in 20:23 as the runner-up.

Sapulpa’s 17-year-old Alex Kirkpatrick rounded out the top three overall at 21:52.

----------

While the rest of the world passed by Friday evening, another chapter of childhood closed at the Price Complex.

Two 14-and-under baseball teams, Oilfield Pipe & Supply and Kathy Hayes Colonial Realty/GMAC, met to determine the city championship, signifying the end of their league season in the Bartlesville Area Amateur Baseball (BAAB) association.

The night belonged to Oilfield.

Bolstered by the blazing pitching of Casey Sheline, Oilfield grabbed the crown with an 8-4 victory.

Scores of spectators plopped their good intentions on the bleachers or in lawn chairs to watch the action. Many of the chairs rimmed the chain link fence of the backstop, others sat back under the shade of the trees which have grown old watching carefree boys in baseball cleats make the turn toward manhood.

Game time arrived.

The players were introduced.

The National Anthem sung.

Play Ball!

Oilfield players held their fate in their own hands. If they won, the city title belonged to them. If they lost to Colonial Realty, the two teams would play an ‘if’ game later in the evening.

Oilfield made sure that didn’t happen as it rolled to the first-game victory.

Batting in the bottom of the first, Oilfield exploded for four runs and never gave up the lead.

Chris Redeagle delivered the big hit during the Oilfield first-inning onslaught with a run-scoring single. Redeagle whacked a high pop fly single to centerfield, scoring Sheline for the first run of the game.

Later in the inning, Samuel Tomlinson also singled to the outfield to drive in another run.