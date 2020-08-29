By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

There was a Dewey pitcher named Briley

who delivered her throws oh so wryly

Grove traveled far to face her

Their bats barely made a stir

Oh, what a magician is this shy-she.

Once again, Dewey High junior softball pitcher Briley Davis pitched at the top of her game to drop Grove High to the bottom of the despair.

Davis snapped off a four-hitter — with one walk and six strikeouts — to help lift the unbeaten Lady Doggers to a Thursday win, 3-1, at Dewey.

Dewey improved to 11-0 to remain one of a handful of teams throughout Oklahoma to still be unbeaten.

While Davis and the Dewey defense shut Grove down like banana trees in an arctic freeze, Gabby Higbee fueled the offensive attack — two singles, a solo homer and two runs scored.

Tristan Hinkle reached base on an error and tallied Dewey’s other run.

Lady Doggers contributing a single apiece included Katie Wright and Brooklyn Cunningham.

Savana Moll contributed a sacrifice bunt, Kaleena Downing reached base on an error and Briley Davis went to first as a hit batsman.

Hinkle stole three bases, followed by Downing and Kirsten Kay with one apiece.

Dewey also displayed its grittiness after an error in the final inning could have undone its composure.

After the miscue “we didn’t snowball,” Dewey head coach Niki Keck explained. “The next ball was a grounder to second base,” which led to a game-ending doubleplay from second baseman Hinkle to shortstop Moll to first first baseman Katie Wright.

For Grove, C. Hollingsworth tripled and scored the only run. K. Sharp received RBI credit.

L. Malone pitched a fine game for Grove and recorded 10 strikeouts and no walks.

Earlier on Thursday, Dewey ripped Vinita 11-3.

Davis hurled 6.2 innings in that one and Maycee Smith came in to get the final out.

The Lady Doggers bolted to a 5-0 lead in the opening inning, sparked by Higbee’s stick and feet. She led off with a single, stole both second and third and came home on an error, caused by a Hinkle fly ball. Hinkle came all the way to third on the play.

After Downing walked, Moll mashed a double to plate Hinkle and move Downing to third.

Wright came up next and singled home both Downing and Moll to make it a 4-0 lead. That would be the game-winning hit.

Wright capped the first inning’s scoring by crossing the plate on an error on a misplayed fly ball by Rian Davis.

Dewey added four more runs in the fourth inning and never looked back.

Keck said Dewey is unbeaten because the girls have matured emotionally and character-wise from last season.

“Last year, we played some really tough teams and there were times when one or two things would go wrong and it would go bad from there,” she said. “But, this year, we’re finding ways to get out of things.”

Another key is catcher Makenna Smith, the other main part of Dewey’s pitching equation.

“She’s done a great job,” Keck said.

Both games were played in the Dewey tourney, which wraps up Saturday.