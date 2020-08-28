By Cameron Jourdan

The Oklahoman

No. 1: Kendal Daniels, DB, Beggs, 6-4, 198: The long and athletic Texas A&M commit is one of the nation’s top defensive back prospects.

No. 2: Ethan Downs, DL, Weatherford, 6-4, 240: With a great frame and excellent strength, the longtime OU commit will affect the game in every phase for Weatherford.

No. 3: AJ Green, RB, Tulsa Union, 5-11, 195: An Arkansas commit, Green’s versatility and speed make him an elite prospect.

No. 4: Collin Oliver, LB, Edmond Santa Fe, 6-2, 220: An Oklahoma State commit, Oliver uses his physicality to excel on defense.

No. 5: Ty Williams, DB, Muskogee, 6-1, 190: The Oklahoma State commit remains one of the most sought-after stars, as multiple teams continue gauging his interest.

No. 6: Javion Hunt, RB, Carl Albert, 6-0, 200: The Arkansas commit is the complete package, leading Carl Albert both on and off the field.

No. 7: Bryce Stephens, WR/DB, John Marshall, 6-2, 170: An Arkansas commit, Stephens is arguably the fastest player in the state and one of the most talented receivers.

No. 8: Keuan Parker, DB, Tulsa Washington, 5-11, 178: His excellent cover skills and speed made him a top defensive back, but his commitment to Arkansas started a possible pipeline.

No. 9: Jordan Mukes, DB, Choctaw, 6-4, 190: An Oklahoma commit, Mukes uses his length and athleticism to disrupt opposing wide receivers.

No. 10: Jaden Bray, WR, Norman, 6-3, 195: The Oklahoma State commit had a breakout junior season in which he caught 11 touchdowns and averaged 23.4 yards per reception.

No. 11: Aden Kelley, OL/DL, Thomas, 6-3, 295: One of the few western Oklahoma stars, Kelley, an Oklahoma State commit, has a rare combination of size, strength and quickness.

No. 12: Solomon Wright, DL, Vian, 6-1, 275: An Arkansas commit, Wright is the main focus for any opposing offensive line. He is the son of former Oklahoma State star and NFL linebacker Kenyatta Wright.

No. 13: Chase Jackson, WR, Choctaw, 6-2, 170: A TCU commit, Jackson is a player who regularly makes big plays.

No. 14: Rejhan Tatum, LB, Del City, 6-2, 225: The younger brother of former Putnam City star Ron Tatum III, Rejhan is building his own path and is considering Baylor, Boise State and Oklahoma State.

No. 15: Donovan Stephens, LB, Del City, 6-1, 210: The Oklahoma State commit has the size and athleticism colleges look for.

No. 16: Makale Smith, DB, Midwest City, 6-1, 165: An Oklahoma State commit, Smith is a disruptive force for opposing wide receivers.

No. 17: Tevin Williams, DB, Stillwater, 6-1, 180: A Baylor commit, Williams’ great agility and vision help him lock down opposing receivers.

No. 18: Logan Nobles, OL, Jenks, 6-6, 286: An Oklahoma State commit, Nobles’ recruitment took off after becoming a starter last season.

No. 19: Melvin Swindle, OL/DL, Heritage Hall, 6-3, 303: Swindle’s size and physicality in the trenches have garnered him offers from Oklahoma State, Memphis, Iowa State, Texas Tech and others.

No. 20: Owen Ostroski, DL/LB, Tulsa Holland Hall, 6-2, 245: The son of former NFL offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski, Owen holds offers from Army, Dartmouth, Hawaii, New Mexico and Princeton, among others.

No. 21: Lance Petermann, OL, Stillwater, 6-5, 275: An Air Force commit, Petermann uses his size and strength to his advantage to be a key protector on the offensive line.

No. 22: Emaud Triplett, LB, Owasso, 5-10 1/2, 210: The Army commit helped Owasso last season win its second Class 6A-I state title in three years while leading the classification in tackles.

No. 23: James Burnett, LB, Edmond Santa Fe, 6-2, 200: Burnett holds offers from Abilene Christian and Texas Tech and is primed for a breakout season.

No. 24: Bryce Drummond, QB, Pawhuska, 6-3, 215: The son of the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, Bryce is committed to North Texas and has helped build Pawhuska into a contender.

No. 25: Isaac Smith, DL, Wagoner, 6-6, 235: The Tulsa commit had a stellar junior season for Wagoner after transferring from Coweta.

No. 26: Darryan Moss, LB, Broken Arrow, 6-2, 225: Moss is the catalyst of Broken Arrow’s defense and holds offers from Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico and Texas State.

No. 27: Robert Mbroh, LB, Heritage Hall, 6-3, 210: He excels on the field and in the classroom and holds offers from a number of Ivy league schools, such as Harvard and Columbia.

No. 28: Sherrod Davis, WR/DB, Del City, 6-3, 215: He led Del City in receiving yards and touchdowns last year and expects to have a big senior season.

No. 29: Cameron Little, K/P, Southmoore, 6-2, 170: Arguably the top kicking prospect in the nation, Little committed to Arkansas over offers from numerous Power-5 programs.

No. 30: Angelo Rankin Jr., WR/DB, Edmond Santa Fe, 5-10, 175: The quick and elusive Rankin can impact games on both sides of the ball.

James D. Jackson, Cameron Jourdan and Nick Sardis, Staff writers