OKLAHOMA CITY — Long-term care officials told Oklahoma lawmakers Wednesday that more needs to be done to allow in-person visitation at nursing homes and other facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interim study on COVID-19’s impact on residents in long-term care facilities hosted by the House of Representatives subcommittee on health services, officials said residents are facing increased depression, anxiety and symptoms of dementia because of the prolonged isolation.

In many cases, residents at these facilities have been locked down since March.

And the state’s ombudsman agency, which includes individuals who investigate complaints of abuse or neglect in nursing homes, has also been restricted from entering facilities for fear of spreading COVID-19.

“All of a sudden, almost in the blink of an eye, facilities were basically allowed to operate with little to no presence from outsiders,” said state ombudsman William Whited. “And that causes great concern.”

Kevin Stinson, whose mother recently died from extreme weight loss and dehydration after spending more than 16 weeks isolated in her nursing home, told lawmakers that he knows of several other Oklahomans worried about their loved ones facing neglect.

“The same story is being played out … across the state by residents who have no voice, and families can’t get a true account of what is happening in these facilities,” Stinson said.

Federal and state laws do guarantee a resident’s right to visitation, but those laws were suspended because of the pandemic, Whited told the House subcommittee.

COVID-19 is especially devastating for the elderly.

In Oklahoma, nearly 1,900 residents in these facilities have contracted the virus, and about 42% of all COVID-19 deaths have been residents in long-term care facilities, according to Aug. 21 data from the state Health Department.

Mary Brinkley, executive director of LeadingAge Oklahoma, said long-term care facilities have undergone “sustained battering” from a pandemic that still has “no end in sight.”

Historic struggles with staff retention at these facilities also make it extremely difficult to have enough resources to safely reopen visitation with families.

“Visitation is more than current staff can do,” Brinkley said.

Brinkley pushed for lawmakers to consider an essential worker wage enhancement and better coordination of personal protective equipment, as well as requiring postmortem COVID-19 testing to determine potential outbreaks early.

Officials urged for CARES Act funding — money from the federal government given to states to deal with COVID-19 — to be used to increase staffing levels and to purchase rapid testing equipment.

“Take a senior citizen and replace it with a child and ask yourself if this would be OK,” said Chad Mullen, the associate state director of advocacy with AARP Oklahoma. “Would we let the daycare be inadequately staffed? Would we let the schools be understaffed?”

Whited said the state Health Department’s three-tiered plan for facilities to allow modified in-person visitation is fine overall, but the state has previously said it is not forcing nursing homes to reopen.

Whited said the state should be more proactive in questioning why some facilities may still not be allowing visitation when they meet all the criteria.

“If they meet the criteria that has been set out by the Health Department, then they should be required to assist residents in arranging visitation with their loved ones,” Whited said.

Mullen agreed, saying the state needs to clearly define what visitation is allowed and find ways to enforce its protocols.

“There is a real physical manifestation of (isolation),” he said.

Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, requested the interim study to push lawmakers to come up with solutions for “vulnerable Oklahomans.”

“A number of Oklahomans who are residents of long-term care facilities suffered especially devastating effects from the COVID-19 pandemic,” West said in a statement. “Not only did these residents suffer higher death rates and illness, but many struggled with isolation factors when quarantine forced them to be shut off from family members and other caregivers.”