By Ryan Aber

The Oklahoman

NORMAN (TNS) — Count Bill Bedenbaugh among those happy OU’s season got pushed back a couple weeks.

“Two weeks ago, if we had played a game, we would’ve been in a situation where there would be a lot of inexperienced guys playing,” the Sooners’ offensive line coach said Wednesday.

In 2019, that prospect would’ve terrified Bedenbaugh.

“If this was a year ago and we were in the same situation, we might not have been able to practice,” Bedenbaugh said. “I think we’ve got a ton of depth this year.

“We had no true depth last year.”

OU had a strong starting group then, anchored by Creed Humphrey at center.

Luckily for Bedenbaugh and the Sooners, they mostly made it through the year intact, with the only real uncertainty coming at left tackle where Erik Swenson and R.J. Proctor moved in and out as the starter.

Proctor is the only one of the group that doesn’t return in 2020.

Humphrey, Adrian Ealy, Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes are back, as is Swenson.

The play of reserves such as Finley Felix, Stacey Wilkins, Bray Walker as well as freshmen like Andrew Raym, Anton Harrison, Noah Nelson and others have Bedenbaugh not only feeling better about the possibilities should one of his starters have to miss time, but they’ve also elevated the play of the front-line players.

“We’ve got a lot of good competition,” Bedenbaugh said. “We need it. I’ve seen as much improvement these last two weeks because guys know that the person behind them is pushing them. There’s 10, 11 spots that we’re going to travel with and the guys that are going to play and practice with and the rest of the guys are going to scout team.”

While there were setbacks from the loss of all but one spring practice, there were also plenty of benefits for Bedenbaugh’s group.

“It wasn’t the ideal situation to not be able to practice but the one thing with having all those Zoom meetings is,” he said, “I really had them for the first time being able to teach them football.

“Just teach them — not our plays, but just football. And we watched NFL tape and we watched other college tape, so all we did as a group was study football. I really see it showing up when we’re out there on the practice field.”

The Sooners won the Joe Moore Award as the top offensive line in college football in 2018 and have been among the best in the nation in several other seasons since his arrival in 2013. They’ve been among the best lines in the sport several other times. Five Sooners offensive linemen have been taken in the last three NFL Drafts — all in the first four rounds.

But this depth, especially on the interior, is as good as Bedenbaugh has experienced.

“We’ve got a bunch of interior guys that I think we can play with and win with,” Bedenbaugh said. “Tackle depth is getting there. We’ve got some young dudes that are getting there.

“I’m good with where these guys are at.”

With a lot of youth around them — at quarterback, running back and receiver, the Sooners will be much less experienced that they have been in recent years — having a strong line figures to help lessen the load and give the rest of the offense time to come together.

“This group has as much talent as any group since I’ve been here,” Humphrey said. “They know how games are going to go and how to prepare for games. I can really see us having a huge step this year and being a great unit for sure and meeting those standards.”