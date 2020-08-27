The Bartlesville Municipal Authority secured funding last week for a project that will save customers almost $1.7 million over 30 years.

Using an $8.2 million loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, the BMA will implement indirect water reuse of wastewater discharge with a new effluent pump station, cascade and treated-effluent pipeline from the wastewater treatment plant to the Caney River.

Bartlesville Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said while the city will need to use water from Hulah and Copan lakes and construct additional infrastructure to meet long-term needs, the project will extend the Bartlesville water supply for 15 to 30 years.

“It really is the future in water conservation. Water is one thing all of us will always need, and reliable water sources are challenging when considering drought, as well as normal sedimentation in our lakes and other factors,” Lauritsen said.

In addition to Bartlesville residents, the city also supplies water to the cities of Dewey, Ramona, Ochelata and other rural residents, with a combined annual water use of 5 to 6 million gallons per day.

City officials expect the project to begin in early 2021 and last 10 months. Full operational capabilities of the pump station and pipeline will begin in 2027 when further expansion of the wastewater treatment plant is complete.

The project will make Oklahoma closer to complying with the Water for 2060 Act, passed by the state Legislature in 2012, said Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s financial assistance division.

“That goal is to not use any more fresh water in Oklahoma in 2060 than we did in 2010. How this project does that, is it takes that (treatment plant) discharge … three miles north and discharges it, then when it comes back down the Caney River, it can go back into the intake structure and be reused,” Freeman said.