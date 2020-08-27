A Time for Choosing

Abe Lincoln said “unlawful violence should not rule our land.”

Election time is here. Let us remember those who stand for the flag and enforcing the laws of the land. We need to take a hard look at those who kept silent out of weakness and feeble excuses, choosing to do nothing. For fear of offending those who behaved unlawfully and through threats or acts of intimidation, endorsed riotous behavior.

Yes, we all have a choice. Choices to make “our lives matter.”

There are lawful and unlawful ways to make our points for change. We should all encourage a better tomorrow for all.

My point and hope is that when we vote, we choose those who are for law and order, that stand for the grand ole flag, support our heroes and a stronger America.

May God bless America and all who live here.

A concerned American expressing his thoughts, a freedom we all have.

David Hayes

Skiatook