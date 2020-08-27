Dunn Bailey

Dunn “Mark” Bailey, 82, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Visitation will be from 3 — 5 p.m. Sunday at Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Aug. 31, at Spirit Church. Interment will follow at Dewey Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.

Donald Cone

Donald Lee Cone, 82, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday, at Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel. Family will be greeting friends from 6 — 8 p.m. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, at Bartlesville First Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.

William Castro

William Todd Castro, 57, of Bartlesville, died Aug. 23.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, at Veteran’s Memorial Patio at Fairview Cemetery, Coffeyville. Services are under the direction of Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel, Coffeyville.

Jeffery Ellington

Jeffery Ellington, 49, of Tulsa, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.