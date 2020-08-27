Abbie Claussen, a 2020 Bartlesville High School graduate, was awarded a $1,500 scholarship by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.

A member of the National Honor Society, Claussen was a Girl Scout for 11 years. She earned the Gold Award, the most highly regarded award in the world for girls, for her work with the high school band program to create a virtual inventory to access the music within the Fine Arts Center.

“Girl Scouts helped to influence my job during high school and teach me basic people skills that will continue to apply in my life, not only with my job but in my schooling and day-to-day interactions,” she said.

The scholarship may be used for tuition, fees, books, room, board and other similar costs of attending a college, university or other accredited post-secondary education institution.