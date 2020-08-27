By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Despite bidding bye-bye to a bevy of conquering conquistadors on their bus ride to the unchartered future, Barnsdall High School’s current crop of gridiron combatants appear primed to lobotomize some rival bottoms this season.

Perhaps, in retrospect, Barnsdall’s demotion to eight-man football was more a matter of serendipity than adversity.

Considering the departed talent, including — but not exclusively — the entire starting offensive line, the starting quarterback, the feature tailback and two of the top receivers — by moving into eight-man competition, fifth-year Barnsdall head coach Kylee Sweeney doesn’t have nearly as many vacancies to fill.

Combined with the wealth of proven production he had returning, Sweeney and his Panther program could made a tidal wave of a splash in the Class B wars.

Going into the final full week of practice, Sweeney was still trying to settle on his starting quarterback — from among three aces, including Keegan Marin, Josh Weber and James Allen.

During Barnsdall’s first August scrimmage, Marrin hit Weber for a touchdown in one of the varsity sessions.

Cooper Sofian and Bryce Shores each accounted for a touchdown against Summit, while Auschwitz completed a touchdown pass in a junior varsity period against Regent Prep.

“I think we got a little closer,’ to settling on a starting quarterback, Sweeney said. “We solved a couple of things.”

Sweeney also has been busy reconstructing a new offensive line.

Starting in the scrimmage were Carson Dildine, Trace Wells, Cooper Hill and Maverick Wilson.

Wilson and Sofian are competing for the final starting spot, Sweeney said.

The defensive front will switch between a three-man or four-man front.

The main cast of characters will include Marin (defensive end), Wells (noseguard), Wilson (defensive end) and Hunter Auschwitz.

Hunter also appears to be a prime-time solution for Barnsdall’s vacancy at impact tailback.

“He had a good night running the ball,” Sweeney said. “During the scrimmage he broke loose for a 25-yard run against Regent and had a couple of other seven-yard runs. He broke another option on Summit for 20 yards. He had a good night for sure.”

The biggest technical adjustment in August to eight-man football was to understand where the sidelines are, Sweeney said.

Barnsdall is to open the season with a Sept. 4 road game at Foyil. The home debut is scheduled for Sept. 11 against Copan, a matchup most likely destined to be an annual rivalry matchup depending on how long both schools stay in eight-man competition.