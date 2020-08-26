Aug. 23, 1943 [World War II]: The Quadrant Conference decides to open a second front against the Germans in France.

Aug. 24, 1942 [World War II]: U.S. forces sink a Japanese aircraft carrier in the Battle of the East Solomon Islands.

Aug. 25, 1944 [World War II]: U.S. and Free French troops enter Paris, securing it for the Allies.

Aug. 26, 1942 [World War II]: Howard Perry is the first African American to report to the U.S. Marine Corps Montford Point training camp.

Aug. 27. 1942 [World War II]: Merchant Marine Edwin O’Hara dies heroically defending his ship, the SS Stephen Hopkins, from attack in the South Atlantic.

Aug. 28, 1919 [World War I]: Following the end of World War I, control of the U.S. Coast Guard is returned to the Treasury Department from the U.S. Navy.

Aug. 28, 1941 [World War II]: 150 USAAF [U.S. Army Air Force] aviator officers authorized to qualify as glider pilots.

Aug. 28, 1945 [World War II]: 11th Airborne Division ordered to Japanese home islands.

Aug. 29, 1944 [World War II]: In newly liberated Paris, 15,000 American troops march down the Champs-Elysee’.

