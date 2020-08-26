By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville High School’s softball team made a spirited bid Monday to record its first back-to-back wins of the season.

But, the Broken Arrow Lady Tiger offense came on strong at the end to walk away from Bartlesville with a 7-0 victory.

Through the first four innings, Broken Arrow clung to a 2-0 lead, as Bartlesville kept the door wide open for a potential comeback.

But, the goose-eggs continued to pile up for the host Lady Bruins, who kept going to the bank window with walks but never managed to cash in.

Broken Arrow’s pitching pair of starter Emma Rote and Adison Normandin combined for a no-hitter, with 12 strikeouts.

But, Lady Bruin batters did display patience at the plate, as well, by drawing seven walks — two each by Brandi Woods and Logan Cates, and one apiece by Madi Neal, Sydney Price and Demri Clabaugh.

Bartlesville left five runners stranded.

Broken Arrow, meanwhile, had to piddle its runs across the plate in dribs and drabs.

Lady Bruin pitcher Price — who turned in a gritty nine-hitter, with three walks and seven strikeouts — gave up only two runs in one inning, and one run in two other frames. Broken Arrow, sparked by Rote’s homers, finished up with three runs in the final inning.

Bartlesville (2-9) entered the game fresh off a solid weekend effort, which included close losses to Owasso, 5-4, and to Jenks, 3-0, and a 6-0 victory against Muskogee.

And, for more than four innings on Monday, the Lady Bruins threatened to pull the rug out from under Broken Arrow’s cleats.

Bartlesville’s defense played solid, making only two errors, which resulted in just one unearned run.

But, the bats remained silent in the stifling heat that enveloped the Lady Bruin Complex.

Bartlesville eyed a road game Tuesday at Bixby and was set to be back Thursday for the Senior Night showdown against Ponca City. Starting time is set for 5 p.m.

Bartlesville also is scheduled for a home contest next Monday against Bixby.

The Lady Bruins enjoy some solid senior leadership, but are still a young squad in the process of a retooling effort by veteran skipper Kyle Minton and his staff.

Bartlesville eyes several home games throughout the month of September.