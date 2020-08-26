Ruby Jean “Kelly” Blake, 89-year-old resident of Fairland, Oklahoma passed away on August 24, 2020 at Grandwood Assisted Living Center in Grove, Oklahoma.

Kelly was born on October 3, 1930 in Cardin, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of George Greenwood Williams and Cecil Elzona (Page) Williams. Kelly’s parents lived in several places during her childhood. Kelly graduated from Centennial Public High School in Pueblo, Colorado. After graduation, Kelly moved to Tacoma Washington where she once worked as a telephone operator for Ft. Lewis Military base in Tacoma, Washington, she also worked several years as a ticketer for the Northern Pacific railroad. Kelly moved back to Oklahoma in 1975. She worked as a realtor for Reily Realty. She enjoyed long drive around the countryside with her family, eating at her favorite restaurant, Drakes, and was an avid fan of the show “Murder She Wrote” and all Western shows.

Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister Marie Black. She is survived by her son James Cunningham of Puyallup, Washington, her two daughters: Shawnna Cunningham of Missouri City, Texas and Cynthia McCoy of Puyallup, Washington and one grandson Foster Cunningham. She is also survived by her siblings; Lucille DeLuca, Bart Williams, Richard Williams Gerald Williams, Sharon Slye and Terry Williams.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Zena Cemetery with Reverend Richard Williams officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.honoringmemories.com. Arrangements entrusted to Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove, Oklahoma.