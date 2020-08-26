First Physicians Capital Group (FPCG), which manages Fairfax Community Hospital, last week announced it had donated over $60,000 in Chromebooks, computers, thermometers and face coverings for students of Woodland Public Schools, which serves Fairfax and the surrounding area.

The contributions will provide critical supplies to students as they return to school in person and online.

First Physicians Capital Group manages three rural hospitals including Fairfax Community Hospital, The Physicians’ Hospital in Anadarko, and Stroud Regional Medical Center. In June, the company gifted Woodland Public Schools’ graduating seniors with banners, a prom and an after-prom party to celebrate their major milestone.

Fairfax Community Hospital’s CEO Hunter Thoms said FPCG’s Board of Directors approved the purchase of these essential tools for students in the community. The gifts include 28 computers, 100 Chromebooks, 10 non-contact infrared thermometers and 300 disposable face masks.

“As our community’s children return to school, we want to provide them with essential learning devices and help protect them with much needed personal protective equipment,” Thoms said.

Woodland Public Schools Superintendent Todd Kimrey said the donation from First Physicians Capital Group was what his district’s 400 students and 56 employees needed as they prepare for reopening on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The Chromebooks lead the district closer to its 1:1 technology goal, and the touchless thermometers give staff another avenue to protect students as much as possible.

“When First Physicians Capital Group and Fairfax Community Hospital contacted us about a donation opportunity, we were appreciative to have partners support our community in such a phenomenal way during this difficult time,” Kimrey said. “The generous contributions will strengthen our position going forward, allowing our smaller school district to catch up on technology needs for teachers, staff and students.”

FPCG’s CEO Jeff Hill said the organization believes in putting people first and helping neighbors in the communities in which they serve.

“We saw a need and wanted to help the many teachers and staff who are working tirelessly to prepare for the upcoming school year,” said Hill. “We want to support our educators by helping ensure students have the tools they need to minimize the impact the virus is having on learning.”